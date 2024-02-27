Sepanggar residents supplied with smelly, muddy water

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Central Public Complaints Bureau chief Chin Vun Pheaw has urged the Sabah Water Department to solve the problematic water supply to Taman Utara Gudon to prevent risking the residents’ health.

He said the bureau had received complaints of foul-smelling and muddy water supply from residents of Taman Utara Gudon in Sepanggar since September last year.

He said the Water Department had carried out cleaning works and even installed new pipes in January this year.

However, he said the residents are still concerned about the quality of the water supply, as some claimed to have suffered from stomachache, while a few were even admitted to hospital for treatment.

Chin stressed that the government and Water Department should take the residents’ complaints seriously and conduct deeper investigation into the quality of the water supply.

He added that any information regarding the issue should be publicized.

“The Water Department must undertake a thorough assessment of the water quality and take the necessary measures to repair or improve its water supply.”

Chin said the fact some residents were hospitalized after consuming the water is indication of the urgency and seriousness of the problem.

“We must take this problem seriously and take swift action to ensure the residents are provided with clean and safe water supply.

“The relevant department should have a dialogue with the residents as soon as possible and provide them with a solution.

“Transparency and communication are first steps to resolve the problem.

“The government and Water Department should build trust with the residents, only then they are able to resolve the issue together.”

Chin added that the government should have an effective monitoring system in place to ensure the Water Department carries out its duty to supply high quality water for the consumption of its users.

He said the issue had highlighted the effect of poor water supply to the residents’ lives, and the government’s responsibility to fulfil the basic needs of the people.

He said the party will continue to follow up on the issue and continue to speak up for the people until it is resolved.