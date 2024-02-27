Shahelmey explains cause of cloudy, smelly water

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): The Melinsung Apartment’s management has not cleaned its tank since the apartment began operation, said Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

And this has led to the Sabah Water Department (JANS) receiving complaints from the Melinsung Apartment after experiencing cloudy water since last week, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that JANS contacted the Melinsung Apartment to investigate the matter and found that the water supplied by JANS to Melinsung Apartment was clean, and the unclean water was caused by the deposits.

He reminded that cleaning the tanks was a responsibility of the apartment’s management.

“JANS is still waiting for the tank cleaning report from the Melinsung Apartment’s management. Compound will be issued if no cleaning work has been done,” he said.

Meanwhile, the cloudy and smelly water issue in Menggatal is due to the connection of transmission pipe at the Menggatal intersection on 23 February 2023.

The issue impacted areas in Rampayan and Inanam Laut, he said.

He added that JANS conducted “flushing” from the main transmission to the areas affected and is also investigating the matter to see if it is due to negligence on the part of contractors so that legal action can be taken.

Shahelmey also commented that the Limbahau plant’s operation has to be halted temporarily due to salt water crisis which entered the intake surface of the plant.

“The Papar Water Department will continue its effort to deliver water to the affected areas,” he said.

At the same time, the Kogopon water plant also supplies water to the affected areas although there are places experiencing low water pressure, he said.