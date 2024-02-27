State-level Women’s Day do to be held at UTS, says Fatimah

SIBU (Feb 27): The state-level Women’s Day celebration with the theme ‘Sarawak Women in Innovation and Technology’ will be held at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) on May 4.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this is the first time the celebration is held outside of Kuching.

“We want to give the opportunity to Sibu to have such celebration. We are expecting between 800 and 1,000 people to be invited to be with us in this hall,” she told a press conference today.

She pointed out that the event is aimed at celebrating and appreciating Sarawak women’s contributions in the development of the family, the state and country, and to recognise women’s achievements that made Sarawak and the country proud.

She also said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Abang Johari Tun Openg was expected to be the guest of honour to officiate the event.

Among the highlights during the event are the presentation of the Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib Award and five categories of Sarawak Premier Awards.

“Another activity we are going to do is to have a book published. The book is titled ‘Sarawak Women in Innovation and Technology’. Right now, we are in the process of editing, and we will launch this book on that day itself,” she pointed out.

She also revealed that the event will showcase services provided by the government agencies and departments.

“We want to give information to the people on how they can access the services provided by these agencies and departments,” she said.