Take advantage of good weather to speed up infrastructure projects, Uggah tells contractors

KUCHING (Feb 27): Contractors undertaking infrastructure projects across Sarawak must take advantage of the present good weather to ensure they do not fall behind, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said by redoubling their efforts, contractors would be able to catch up on any unforeseen delays.

He said the government had approved many road projects statewide and is currently in the process of implementing them.

“The state Public Works Department (JKR) has been directed to triple their efforts in preparation for the implementation.

“In Marudi District alone, we have around 10 road projects,” he said after inspecting the Marudi bridge project today.

He was accompanied by Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, who is Marudi assemblyman, and Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datuk Chiew Chee Yau.

Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said under Miri Division, JKR will oversee road construction projects along with the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

“Recoda will prioritise road projects under the Highland Development Agency (HDA) areas.

“In view of this, JKR’s tasks have been reduced but the department will continue to closely monitor the implementation of all the projects,” he said.

On Marudi bridge, Uggah said the project is now ahead of schedule.

“It is now at 68.4 per cent completion against its schedule of 56.33 per cent for the two-year construction period.

“The bridge is expected to be completed this September, which is earlier than the original completion schedule slated for June next year,” he said.

He noted that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had during a visit to Marudi last year requested for the contractor to try and complete the project within two years.

“From what we can see here today, the contractor has managed to meet the Premier’s request.

“They have their machinery and materials to carry out the project, including carrying out fabrication at the site. Although they faced a shortage of workers, they were able to compensate this by working on the project even at night.

“This was how they managed to ensure an efficient progress in the project,” said Uggah, adding that the contractor’s initiative should be emulated by other contractors.

Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit Sdn Bhd is undertaking the remaining works of the project with a contract sum of RM116.5 million.

The 650-metre-long two-lane single carriageway bridge is expected to be stitched by July this year.