Uniformed clubs develop leadership skills, says DAP man

KUCHING (Feb 27): Uniformed clubs like the Girls’ Brigade serve as crucibles for leadership development, fostering crucial skills and values in young individuals, said Michael Kong Feng Nian.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this in a statement after attending the opening ceremony of the Girls’ Brigade’s Young Leader’s Preliminary Training & Basic Officers’ Training, at Faith Methodist Church, Jalan Hup Kee here today.

“The two-day programme is a testament to the commitment of the Girls’ Brigade in nurturing and empowering young leaders in our community.

“Having had the opportunity to participate in uniformed clubs during my formative years, including Scouts during my primary school days and the National Cadet Corps in Singapore during high school, I understand first-hand the invaluable lessons and experiences they provide.

“These uniformed clubs play a crucial role in shaping the character and instilling discipline in young individuals”, he stated.

Through activities such as drills, camps and community service projects, Kong added, participants learn the importance of accountability, perseverance and service to others.

“Moreover, these clubs offer a sense of camaraderie and belonging, fostering friendships that often last a lifetime.

“The bonds formed within uniformed clubs create a support system that encourages personal growth and resilience in the face of challenges.

“As these participants go through this Young Leader’s Preliminary Training & Basic Officers’ Training, I am confident that they will benefit immensely from the knowledge and guidance imparted during the programme,” he added.

Kong commended the Girls’ Brigade Kuching Group Council for their dedication to empowering young leaders and providing opportunities for personal and leadership development.

He also expressed gratitude to all volunteers, instructors, and organisers, acknowledging their commendable commitment to youth development, reflecting the spirit of service and community that define uniformed clubs.