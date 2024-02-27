Various events lined up to mark Eastern Field Command’s 10th anniversary

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 27): The Malaysian Eastern Field Command will carry out various events in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the defence security agency this year, says Lt-Gen Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi.

According to the commander, the objective is to celebrate and also commemorate the establishment of the security division, and the theme this time is ‘A Decade Together, Sovereignty Preserved’.

“In light of this, it is imperative for all Eastern Field Command members to collaborate with me in upholding a culture of integrity while carrying out our assigned tasks. Our collective strength of today lies in the cohesive unity among all individuals within the Eastern Field Command.

“We must ensure that there are no dissenting voices among us, attempting to undermine the solid foundation of our organisation that has been established over the years,” said Mohd Sofi in his speech for a special military parade at Muara Tuang Army Camp near here yesterday.

At the same time, Mohd Sofi called upon all members of the Eastern Field Command to unite in advancing the organisation’s success, in which each individual must contribute and strive towards maintaining the division’s reputation as a dependable organisation.

He said this alignd with the vision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Army to elevate the military into a trusted and capable force.

“The Eastern Field Command must do its best to maintain its reputation as a dependable organisation by all means. We must not lose the trust of the people when it comes to being a trusted and capable force,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sofi said the events, lined up throughout the year, would include a ‘Yassin’ and ‘Tahlil’ reading sessions at Masjid Sollahudin Al-Ayubbi in Penrissen Camp this March 31; the Eastern Field Command’s 10th anniversary parade at the Muara Tuang Camp on May 6; a premier welfare visit to members, simultaneously, in Sabah and Sarawak (May 11); and regimental dinners on May 8 (for officers) and June 29 (for non-commissioned officers).

Furthermore, there will also be events such as a ‘Forum Perdana’ (Grand Forum) at Muara Tuang Camp scheduled for June 6; a blood donation programme and a ‘Jiwa Murni’ event involving all levels of formation on July 13.

Additionally, there will be an interaction day with public agencies in Kuching on Sept 24 and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Sept 28, as well as a media day in Kuching (Oct 19) and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah (Oct 26).

Also present yesterday were the First Infantry Division commander Maj-Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, and Fifth Division commander Maj-Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman.

The Eastern Field Command was established in 2014 following a security crisis known as the Lahad Datu stand-off in 2013, when a group of armed individuals, followers of the self-proclaimed Sultan of Sulu, entered Lahad Datu from the southern Philippines.

The crisis prompted the Malaysian army to increase its military presence in East Malaysia and thus, the Eastern Field Command was created.

The Malaysian Armed Forces currently have 18 corps and regiments and these are grouped into three main components — the Combat Element, the Combat Support Element and the Support Element.

The corps and regiments are currently organised into five divisions with three of them (the Second, Third and Fourth divisions) based in Peninsular Malaysia and placed under the Western Field Command, while the other two (the First and Fifth divisions) are based in the Malaysian Borneo, under the Eastern Field Command.