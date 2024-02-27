Yayasan Petronas distributes food aid to needy folks in Bau

KUCHING (Feb 27): Yayasan Petronas recently distributed essential food supplies to some 200 underprivileged families in Bau, in connection with Chinese New Year 2024 celebration.

Each household received a food basket consisting of rice, sugar, flour, salt, cooking oil, noodles, canned sardines and chicken curry, tea, chocolate malt beverage mix, dries mushrooms, sesame oil, ‘taucu’ sauce, and also cookies.

The items were sourced from participants of the ‘Memampankan Ekonomi Asas Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme, said the foundation in a statement yesterday.

Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mantali remarked: “It was part of Yayasan Petronas’ ‘Uplifting Lives Festive 2024’ programme, being implemented in collaboration with the Welfare Department (JKM).

“Since 2019, 6,450 Chinese recipients in Sarawak have benefitted from this programme.

“We hope that our contributions would bring joy to the less-fortunate families in celebrating the Chinese New Year.”

This year, a total of 2,100 families from various regions across Malaysia have benefitted from the ‘Uplifting Lives Festive Chinese New Year’ programme.

The Uplifting Lives programme is an integral part of Yayasan Petrona’s community well-being and development strategy.

This initiative aligns with the ‘Petronas Sustainability Agenda’ and also with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.