Youth, women members of PDP Bawang Assan come together to longhouse fire victims’ aid

SIBU (Feb 27): The Youth chief of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan branch Councillor Joshua Ting, together with his team, recently visited the residents of Rumah Rebah, a longhouse at Nanga Tutus near here that was destroyed in a fire that struck on Feb 18.

Ting led the branch’s youth and women members in the programme to reach out to the victims.

“Members of seven households were left homeless in the incident.

“We come here to provide them with some daily necessities, hoping that the contributions could help them get during these trying times.

“We also help that they could rebuild their longhouse as soon as possible, and return to normal life,” said Ting.