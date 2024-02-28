Agriculture and Food Security Ministry optimistic of meeting deadline for proposals on resolving padi, rice issue

BANGI (Feb 28): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is optimistic that it will be able to submit proposals to resolve the padi and rice issue in the country on March 20, as instructed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said KPKM will seek input from other ministries before finalising any proposals.

“On the padi and rice issue, we cannot act in silos, not only KPKM, we need to work with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, because any announcement is related to several other ministries.

“That is why, when we decide to do something like float the price of chicken, we consult with farmers, distributors, and sellers before announcing the matter.

“So, all relevant parties are informed. However, addressing the rice price issue is more complex as it involves a diverse range of rice types, including imported rice, local white rice, briyani rice and so on,” he told reporters after attending the 2024 National Young Farmers Symposium in conjunction with the 51st anniversary of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) here last night.

Mohamad said KPKM would hold discussions with relevant agencies prior to gathering feedback from stakeholders, including farmers and manufacturers.

“Some are asking if everything will be resolved by March 20. No, this is an initial step, and we will look at it from various aspects,” he said.

Last Friday, Anwar issued a statement asking KPKM to lead and coordinate more thorough engagement sessions on the padi and rice issue as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister said the engagement sessions should take into account the purchase price of padi, supply factors, world import rice prices, the sustainability of local rice supply, and the impact on consumers.

Last Sunday, Anwar said that KPKM and the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) were given until March 20 to resolve the issue of padi and rice prices.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said young farmers need to be aware and well-informed about government policies, particularly those concerning the agricultural sector.

He said that the government, through KPKM, has introduced numerous forms of aid, incentives, and programmes to encourage young people’s participation in the agricultural sector.

“In addition to financial aid, the government offers extensive training and advisory services tailored for young individuals, aiming to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills in the agricultural industry.

“All the incentives and assistance provided by the government would be futile if young people were unaware of them,” he added. – Bernama