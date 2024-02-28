Anwar: Govt to continue efforts to enhance ‘Back to School’ assistance

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): The government will continue efforts to enhance the ‘Back to School’ assistance programme, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this in a post on Facebook following the ‘Back To School’ programme held at the Tambun Parliamentary constituency recently.

“My political secretary, brother Kamil Munim has presented the ‘Back to School’ contributions for the Tambun Parliamentary constituency on my behalf.

“Alhamdulillah, 1,500 recipients have benefited from this programme, which is hoped to assist in meeting the needs of purchasing school supplies as the new school session is approaching soon. Assistance like this will continue to be intensified for the benefit of the entire populace, God willing,” he said. – Bernama