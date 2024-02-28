Anwar: Unity Govt open to Bersih’s recommendations

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): The Unity Government is open to recommendations or suggestions from the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), especially regarding the improvement of the electoral process and institutional reforms.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post today, said several of Bersih’s recommendations were under the government’s consideration.

“Some of the recommendations in the memorandum are already under consideration and action by the Unity Government,” he said.

Anwar received a memorandum today from the Bersih leadership, led by Mohammad Faisal Abdul Aziz in Putrajaya.

The prime minister emphasised the need for dialogue and open discussion to grasp the aspirations of civil society and the challenges faced by the government, especially on the issues raised in the memorandum.

“An inclusive approach in hearing the views of civil society such as Bersih is hoped to enhance the synergy between civil society and the government in the country’s democratic process,” he said.

Anwar also said that in the meeting with Bersih, he had highlighted the importance of strengthening political education and increasing political literacy among the public towards a better Malaysian political landscape. – Bernama