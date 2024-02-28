Bintulu Port aims to become main green energy port, says CEO

KUCHING (Feb 28): Bintulu Port aims to become the main green energy port to meet the world’s green and clean energy needs in the future, said Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani.

He pointed out that this is in line with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision of wanting to make Sarawak an economic powerhouse and spearheading Malaysia in green and clean energy.

“Because of that, we do realise that the key to achieving that vision is to have strong infrastructure, especially an efficient and well-managed port,” he said at the Bintulu Port Media Appreciation event at a hotel here last night.

The event was attended by State Secretary and Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Ruslan said Bintulu Port, which is the flagship and the flagbearer of Sarawak ports, is an integrated port and the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export terminal in East Asia.

He added that Bintulu Port is also the largest container terminal in East Malaysia – larger than all the containers handled by all eight Sabah ports combined and is the main export outlet for palm oil products for Sarawak, accounting to 95 per cent of the state’s exports at about four million tonnes per year.

“We are in the third position in the whole of Malaysia at about 50 million tonnes per year in terms of tonnage and in terms of value/product cost, we could very well be number one, mainly due to the 450 odd number of LNG ships every year,” he explained.

Ruslan said based on his calculations, Bintulu Port and Samalaju Port combined will be able to handle products worth almost half a trillion ringgit a year, adding that the cargo of an LNG ship alone is worth hundreds of million.

At the event, Bintulu Port presented 14 appreciation awards to government and private agencies as well as media partners in appreciation of their coverage about the port.