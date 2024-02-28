Consider waiving Ramadan bazaar permit fee, Muda Sarawak tells local councils

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak has called on the local councils to consider waiving the kiosk rental fees for the upcoming Ramadan bazaars.

Its chairman, Jeffery Ngui, in a statement said this proposal is in consideration of the traders who were mostly from the low-income group.

This vulnerable group, he said, is impacted the most by the rising cost of living, and will also be undoubtedly affected by the permit fee charges, as well as from their daily business operations and the setting up of stalls.

“As organisers of the annual Ramadan bazaars, the local councils should take measures to ease the burden of these traders such as providing free sites or to waive the permit charges,” he said.

Besides giving out subsidies for traders who are selling food and beverages, and local products, he also proposed that the local councils engage the private sectors in such programmes.

This collaboration, he said, would help reduce the rental costs of equipment and tents, which would in turn lower the rental fees.

“The collaboration with food delivery companies such as Grab and Foodpanda is also important in this digital era and with their special vouchers, this will help increase merchant sales,” said Ngui, while expressing his hope that this year’s Ramadan bazaar will be more meaningful for these small-scale entrepreneurs.