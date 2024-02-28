Cuepacs: Civil servants still waiting for RM2,000 early incentive payment

MIRI (Feb 28): Almost all state governments in the country have yet to comply with the federal circular to facilitate the payment of RM2,000 early incentive for civil servants as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2024.

Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) president Dato Dr Adnan Mat said only civil servants in one state had received this incentive pay-out as of yesterday.

“This is different from bonus payment and the only state that had complied with the circular is Selangor,” he said.

He said this in a press conference on the sidelines of the Cuepacs Sarawak Civil Service assembly in Miri yesterday, which was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

On Feb 6, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the early incentive payment of RM2,000 to all civil servants in grades 56 and below, including those on contract, would be paid on Feb 23.

He said this during the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly, adding that all government pensioners including veterans with or without pensions would also receive RM1,000 each.

Previously, it was announced in the 2024 budget that an early incentive payment would be made in one lump sum at the end of February, to ease the burden of back-to-school preparations and preparation for the months of Ramadan and Syawal.