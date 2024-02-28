Cuepacs urges Putrajaya to prioritise repair, upgrading of police quarters in Miri

MIRI (Feb 28): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to prioritise the repair and upgrading of dilapidated police quarters here.

Its president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said that it is important for the government to seriously look into the welfare and comfort of the police personnel here.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in October last year had approved an allocation amounting to RM50 million to repair quarters.

“Priority should also be given to police quarters here in Miri, considering that their buildings are already in dilapidated condition,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol at Miri Police headquarters (IPD Miri) here today.

Adnan also called on the government to increase the number of civil servants, especially the police, soldiers, teachers and healthcare personnel.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sabri said the police quarters here are in dire need of repair.

He said IPD Miri received an allocation of RM500,000 to carry out repair works on the police quarters last year but it was insufficient.

“With the allocation, we managed to repair only 17 quarters. There are about 30 more that are in need of urgent repair,” he added.

He said it is also timely for IPD Miri to make a request for additional personnel, in view of Miri’s status as a city and its growing population.

“For example, Lutong police station has been recording high number of crime cases of late, but we do not enough personnel there. We hope that Cuepacs could help us bring forward this issue to the relevant party,” he added.

Also present was Cuepacs deputy president Aminuddin Awang.