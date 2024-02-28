DBKK checks on construction sites, compounds contractor

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) on Monday issued a compound under the 1987 By-laws (Earthworks) to a contractor in Sembulan for failing to ensure cleanliness in some areas of the construction site.

DBKK director-general Junainah Abbie said failure to ensure cleanliness at the construction site could result in food waste and drink bottles going into public drainage.

“On February 26, DBKK conducted inspections on two construction project sites located around the city area, starting at 10am and ending around 1pm.

“The purpose of the inspection was to monitor compliance with the regular aspects of the construction site including compliance with building construction according to the approval of the development and building plan.

“This inspection involved 12 members of DBKK from the Building Control Department, the Transport and Traffic Department, the Engineering Department, the Enforcement Department and the Complaints and Public Relations Department,” she said.

According to Junainah, the inspection found the construction site project in Sadong Jaya was under control, with two instructions to the project management to improve the cleanliness of the road adjacent to the construction site in addition to ensuring that all work on moving construction materials in the building is completed before the safety net and platform trap are removed.

Inspection at another project site in Sembulan also showed orderly management at the construction site.

“However, a fine under the 1987 By-law (Earthworks) has been issued to the contractor for failing to ensure cleanliness in some areas of the construction site, resulting in garbage from food containers and drink bottles falling into public drainage.

“Continuous monitoring will be done to ensure that the ditch is cleaned immediately.

“The inspection was also attended by the project architect, project owner, contractor and site safety officer for both projects,” she added.

Such inspections will be carried out continuously in the Kota Kinabalu city area.

Meanwhile, consultant architects appointed by developers are reminded to submit monitoring reports and certificates of compliance with building plan approval requirements periodically, at least once every four months to DBKK.