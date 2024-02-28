Don’t reassign those promoted to headmasters, senior assistants as ordinary teachers, Cuepacs tells govt

MIRI (Feb 28): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has once again asked the government to retain those who had been promoted to headmasters as well as senior assistants in their post, and not reassigned as ordinary teachers.

Its president Dato Dr Adnan Mat said that even though the matter had been discussed before, Cuepacs wanted the government to make the announcement earlier, as there were concerns that those who were promoted would return as ordinary teachers.

He said this was the feedback they received from the educators during a meeting at Miri Divisional Education Office here today.

“For Cuepacs, this is indeed out of ordinary. It is very unfair to them, especially when they are used to their previous tasks and expertise. This could make them lose their motivation and so on,” he told reporters after meeting the teachers earlier.

Another issue that was raised, Adnan added, was the waiting period for promotion which was too long.

However, he noted that the Education Department had proposed for the waiting time to be shortened from the present 13 years to 10 years, eight years and six years.

Other issues raised during the meeting, he said, were the low quantum of allowances compared to the cost of living, as well as annual increment.

“The annual increment agreed by the government and Cuepacs in 2012 is between RM80 and RM320.

“During our discussion earlier (meeting with Miri educators), they agreed with Cuepacs that we demand for an annual increment of between RM180 and RM420,” he said.

When asked on whether contract teachers receive the same benefits as full-time civil servants, he said that there was no difference.

“The benefits are the same, whether they are permanent teachers or contract, this is to give them opportunity to enjoy benefits such as house loans and so on,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was his deputy Aminuddin Awang.