Dr Sim: S’wak Heart Centre could be among top 10 in Asia-Pacific if state given more funds, autonomy

KUCHING (Feb 28): Sarawak Heart Centre has the potential to be among the top 10 specialised cardiology hospitals in the Asia-Pacific region if the state is given more funds and autonomy, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Last year, our Heart Centre (according to) Newsweek said that we are top 100 in the Asia-Pacific (region). Give us the opportunity, a lot of Sarawakians can do that.

“If the federal government gives us enough money, we could achieve top 10,” he said at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kitang 8th Anniversary and Chinese New Year Gala Dinner last night.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, reiterated that Sarawak Heart Centre was also the only public hospital from Malaysia to make the list of top 100.

“We (the Sarawak Heart Centre) are not the biggest (in Malaysia). We are not the oldest, the oldest in Penang (but) they are not in the top 100.

“So, (this shows) we can do it. Give us the opportunity, give us our power back,” he said, adding the Sarawak Heart Centre has provided treatment to 245,000 people in the last 22 years.

On another matter, Dr Sim called on Sarawakians to continue supporting Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg whose policies not only enable Sarawak to increase its revenue but also earned the state more respect and admiration.

On behalf of SUPP, he thanked supporters whose support enabled SUPP candidates to win in the last state election and become elected representatives in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

Meanwhile, Batu Kitang assemblyman and SUPP Batu Kitang chairman Dato Lo Khere Chiang said Sarawak is making steady progress under the capable leadership of Abang Johari as the Premier.

“We need to have a very stable government . We need every Sarawakian to be united under GPS and with one voice, demand for our rights and our autonomy on health and education back to Sarawak.

“Here, I would like to thank our very own Deputy Premier Yang Berhormat Prof Dr Sim for actively advocating for more health facilities, more heart centres and more importantly for Sarawak’s health autonomy from the federal government,” he said.