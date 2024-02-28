Heavy rain triggers flash flood in Sebuyau village, one house affected

KUCHING (Feb 28): Flash flood struck a house in Kampung Jeragam, Sebuyau early today, with the water level rising to approximately 0.6 metres.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it received a call from a member of the household at 2.06am informing of the situation.

“The house is located about 64km from the Simunjan fire station. A team sent to the village discovered only one house was affected,” it said.

Bomba said the family, comprising two men and three women, declined to move to a flood relief centre as the upper floor of their house was unaffected.

Checks found that the water level was receding at the time, it added.

“The family was advised to be vigilant and to notify rescuers if there is a sudden downpour and the water level starts to rise again.”