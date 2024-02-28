Huawei, Sains ink MoU to develop smart city, digital infrastructure initiatives

KUCHING (Feb 28): Sarawak Information System (Sains) and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in developing smart city and digital infrastructure initiatives.

In a statement from the Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunications, the MoU was signed at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.

It said the partnership is also expected to take advantage of Huawei’s latest technology in an effort to drive Sarawak towards smart city innovation.

It added, another MoU signing between Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Huawei to focus was also signed in efforts to improve digital infrastructure and digital continuity in Sarawak.

The collaboration aims to leverage Huawei’s advanced technology to bridge the digital divide, drive economic growth and create a digitally inclusive environment for all, it said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Utility and Telecommunications Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and members of the Sarawak delegation attending the MWC24.