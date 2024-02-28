Indonesian woman jailed four months for illegal entry into S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian woman to four months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to entering Sarawak illegally.

In meting out the sentence, judge Afidah Abdul Rahman also ordered Jamilah Amin, 22, to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action upon her release from prison.

Jamilah was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a house in MJC, Batu Kawa here at around 1.15am on Nov 23, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided a residential house and detained Jamilah after she failed to produce any valid documents.

An investigation found she had entered Malaysia illegally and remained in the state.

Prosecuting was DPP NurIezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim, while Jamilah was unrepresented by counsel.