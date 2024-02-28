JCI Miri hailed as best leadership platform for local youths

MIRI (Feb 28): The Miri Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) is regarded as the best platform to groom local youths into becoming future leaders of the country.

In stating this, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin also acknowledges it as among the oldest JCI chapters in the state and in this aspect, it has produced many key figures such as former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan.

“Expanding membership is part and parcel of running an organisation, but what is significant about the JCI is the training that this movement upholds and exercises.

“To produce a good leader, one must have a positive mindset and be bold in making changes because such leader would go on to become a role model to other youths.

“In association with these qualities, these youths will set out to become leaders who can contribute to the development of our country,” said the Senadin assemblyman in his speech for JCI Miri’s 62nd installation ceremony at a beach club here on Monday evening.

Later at the event, Lee announced an allocation of RM10,000 for JCI Miri to run activities, encouraging the chapter to come up with projects that would not only benefit its members, but also the local community.

On another subject, the state minister said despite serving for only one year, the office-bearer must be very selective in terms of the activities being planned and carried out.

“Think of one or two achievable projects, and work really hard on it.

“JCI Miri was very active last year in carrying out various projects, and I believe that the new office-bearers will be just as active too,” he added.

At the installation ceremony, outgoing JCI Miri president Candy Yong handed over the duties to Michelle Toh, who would lead the chapter for the 2024-2025 term.