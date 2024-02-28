Kapit civil servants lauded for leading healthy lifestyle

KAPIT (Feb 28): The overwhelming participation in the Maksak Kapit Futsal Championship shows that civil servants here prioritise a healthy and fit lifestyle, said Datuk Jefferson Jamit.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department praised the Malaysian Government Servants’ Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) Kapit for continuously organising recreational and sport events.

“I am happy to see our civil servants serving in Kapit Division are leading an active lifestyle. Whenever there is a sport event, a large number of you would always participate.

“Let us keep it this way because staying fit both physically and mentally will help you become more productive,” he said in his speech when officiating tournament here on Sunday.

Towards this end, the Bukit Goram assemblyman pledged to ensure that Kapit Division had would have the necessary indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

The event, organised by the Kapit Public Works Department Sports and Recreational Club, served to select the best players to represent Kapit Division in next month’s Maksak Inter-Division Futsal Championship in Kuching.

A total of 25 men and women teams from various government departments and agencies took part in the tournament, which offered cash prizes of RM1,000, RM800 and RM500 to the top three winners, respectively, along with a trophy each.