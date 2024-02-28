Kuching cops launch initiative to closely monitor police supervisors

KUCHING (Feb 28): Kuching District Police Headquarters today launched its ‘Close Monitoring of Supervisor’ (CMoS) initiative to oversee the responsibilities of police supervisors, including police station chiefs and various units.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said this pioneering initiative to further enhance law enforcement will complement the current 3Ps (supervision, drive, performance) initiative.

“Under the CMoS initiative, there will also be a ‘Know Your Man’ concept, which involves one-on-one interactions. This will involve the evaluation of the appearance, skills, and tasks of officers,” Ahsmon told the media after the initiative’s launch today.

He said the hands-on approach will allow those in a supervisory role to better understand their job scope as well as provide them an opportunity for debriefing or refresher sessions to strategise their next moves effectively.

The CMoS initiative would also incorporate the RCG (religion, civics, and governance) framework to give focus on each of the concepts.

Ahsmon added under the 3Ps initiative, policing work involves close relationships with the community by creating an omnipresence.

“Among the methods are police patrols and interactions with the people, which can be seen and felt by the community at large,” he explained.

He said this is why the role of supervisors is vital, as without proper supervision, achieving the 3Ps can be a challenge.

Another significant aspect of the initiative, he said, is the introduction of an ‘eAduan’ online platform, which would allow the public to submit anonymous complaints for the police to carry out prompt resolutions.

“We admit that the most important element towards crime prevention is the community themselves,” said Ahsmon.

He added that police will be successful if the community plays its role as the eyes and ears of the police.

He said the district police will host a programme to further enhance the public’s knowledge on citizen’s arrest.

“I am confident that with all these plans in the pipeline and the cooperation of the community, we can effectively tackle and control the crime rate,” said Ahsmon.

He also pointed out that crimes such as vehicle thefts, housebreakings, and robberies had increased between January and Feb 19 this year compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle thefts increased by 12 cases this year, housebreakings by 20 cases, and robberies by three cases compared to the same period in 2023.