Level-raising works on two roads in Sibu kick off, project’s completion in four months, says rep

SIBU (Feb 27): The sunken sections of Nanyang Road and Hua Kiew Road here are now undergoing level-raising works, estimated to reach completion within the next four months.

According to Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, this RM440,000 projects covers the works on Lane 6 of Nanyang Road, and Lanes 7 and 9 of Hua Kiew Road, spanning 195m.

“The residents had earlier raised the issue of sunken roads to me.

“They are living in a low-lying area, and the roads are over peat soil. Whenever there’s a downpour, flash floods would hit this area.

“It’s very frustrating for them, especially the drivers and motorcyclists who often get stranded at home during heavy rain.

“I heard their grouses and now, I am focusing on the upgrading works. Our service team is following up on the project to ensure that the works would be proceeding smoothly,” he said in a statement.

Chieng also gave his assurance that the Sibu Development Masterplan, as endorsed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, was being planned.

“We assure all that our team would not just sit here and wait.”

On a related note, Chieng also appealed to the residents to be patient throughout the duration of the project.

“We will make sure that the contractor will do the works accordingly, but in the meantime, the project will indeed cause some inconvenience to the residents.

“In this respect, we appeal for your patience, and also your cooperation in ensuring that the works would reach completion within the set deadline,” he added.