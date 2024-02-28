Mosquito traps to be installed at Sibu Central Market to stop spread of dengue, says SMC chief

SIBU (Feb 27): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has installed 110 units of mosquito traps at Sibu Central Market in its bid to stop the spread of dengue.

Its chairman said the initiative was a joint effort between SMC and the Ministry of Health (MoH) to help improve hygiene and safeguard public health in the market place which is often the focal point for the spread of aedes mosquitoes.

“This is a pilot project and if proven feasible, we will expand the programme to include all the other markets in Sibu district,” he said at the launch of the programme yesterday.

Ting said each unit cost RM23 and was specially designed to attract aedes mosquitoes looking for a place to lay their eggs.

Adult mosquitoes tainted with chemical from the traps will then spread it to other breeding sites, hence killing mosquito larvae and prevent their spread.

Ting said the trap was proven to be effective when put into trial in Peninsular Malaysia, and SMC was the first local council in Sarawak approached by MoH to implement the programme.

“The traps will be put up at the central market while the MoH will help collect data and taking records on the results.”

He said he would give further statement on its effectiveness when appropriate.

“Hopefully, this step will be an effective example in controlling the spread of dengue in Sarawak. If successful, the people may be recommended to put one in their house.

Ting also shared the latest report from MoH which showed dengue fever cases increased 88 per cent in the 8th epidemiological week of this year compared to the same period last year.

He said a total of 15 cases had been reported – six in Sibu, six in Selangau and three in Kanowit – with no deaths reported.