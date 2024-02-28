MPKS warns newly-appointed contractors they’ll face termination if negligent

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 28): Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) has warned its newly-appointed contractors for grass cutting and drain cleaning work that they would face termination should they be negligent.

MPKS chairman Datuk Peter Minos said the 20 new contractors were fully briefed on their responsibilities today as the council does not want any more public complaints of sloppy work.

“We have enough of that. Any contractor will be warned if there are complaints.

“If the complaints are not rectified, it will be termination of contract. No appeal entertained and negligent contractors will be blacklisted,” he stressed.

He said the contractors have been given full details of their areas and sites of work, work schedules, quality of work, and so on.

He said the council will continue to engage with contractors for a win-win position.

“Good contractors and without any public complaint may be considered for yearly renewal of contract.

“Just do a good job and MPKS will pay promptly as agreed,” he added.