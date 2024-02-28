Mukah cops thwart couples’ escape bid after failed attempt to steal motorcycle

MUKAH (Feb 28): Police here foiled a bid by two couples to escape in a car following a failed attempt to steal a motorcycle on Tuesday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias said the suspects, aged between 20 and 36, were spotted by the public trying to steal a motorcycle at the junction of Mukah Polytechnic.

“Members of the public tried to apprehend them but they managed to escape in a car.

“Acting on information, a police team went after the suspects and intercepted them at Jalan Mukah-Selangau at 4.15pm. They tried to escape again but were successfully arrested,” he said in a statement.

He said an investigation found that the car used by the suspects – previously reported stolen – had been fitted with fake licence plates.

“Two of the suspects possessed prior criminal and drug-related records. They also confessed to being involved in motorcycle theft cases in Mukah and Selangau,” he added.

Muhammad Rizal said the two male suspects have been remanded until March 3 for further investigation, while the remand order against the two female suspects expires tomorrow (Feb 29).

All four also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, and will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, he said.