Police nab foreigner in Kemena for suspected drug trafficking

BINTULU (Feb 28): Police have arrested a foreigner in Kemena here yesterday for suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested by a team from the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

“The team also seized drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 6.5g from the suspect,” he said in a press statement today.

He added that the suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Nixon said initial investigation found that the drugs that were distributed in Kemena, could cater to between 15 and 20 drug addicts.

He said the suspect is being investigated under under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act.

“The suspect is also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not having valid travel documents,” he added.

Meanwhile, those with any information on drugs activities here can contact the district police headquarters operations room at 086-318304 or the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.