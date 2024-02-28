Relative: Online donation for family of deceased Miri female biker a scam

MIRI (Feb 28): A woman who claims to be the relative of a female biker who was killed in an accident at Jalan Marina here early Tuesday has turned to the social media to clarify that the family is not at all collecting any donations from the public.

The woman, with a Facebook handle ‘Bulan Bella’, stressed that the deceased’s family members had never asked for such ‘condolence donations’ through the social media.

This issue came to light when a Facebook user, with the handle ‘Allicendra Bulan Mening’, had posted her bank account number on the social media platform, for those wanting to donate to the family of the deceased.

“On behalf of the deceased’s big family, we never ask this person to collect such donation.

“I apologise to all who have transferred or banked in their donations to this person. This is indeed a scam,” Bulan Bella pointed out.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s uncle, Juk Epoi, 49, said that he had lodged a police report at the Miri Central Police Station today.

“I hope that no one will take advantage of such situation in future,” he said, while requesting for the public to stop disseminating pictures or videos of the accident.