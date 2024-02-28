Riam community clubs to host CNY gathering next week

MIRI (Feb 28): A group of community clubs in Riam here will host a Chinese New Year gathering at the Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) hall this March 9 (Saturday), with the event to commence at 6pm.

The joint organisers are Riam Road Social and Recreation Club, Riam Women’s Club, Riam Youth Club and Riam Senior Citizens Club.

According to the event’s organising chairman Donny Koo, the gathering is not merely a celebration for the Chinese folks as the organisers have also extended the invitation to Riam Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) and welcome residents from diverse ethnic backgrounds to join in the festivities.

“There will be entertaining activities such as a fun chess competition organised by Miri Chinese Chess Association, table-top games and a lucky draw offering attractive prizes.

“For the cultural showcase, there will be a special Chinese orchestra featuring Malay performers who will deliver Chinese New Year songs.

“We want it to be a very colourful gathering where everyone can truly feel the inclusivity,” said Koo in a statement.

For details about the lucky draw tickets, contact JKKK Riam office via 085-415 007.

Alternatively, call Koo on 012-877 1983.