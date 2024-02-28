Sarawak sets up Trade and Tourism Office in Brunei Darussalam

KUCHING (Feb 28): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has announced the opening of the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Brunei Darussalam.

He made the announcement after a courtesy call by Brunei delegates, led by its Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Dato Seri Setia Dr Abdul Manaf Metussin at his office at Wisma Sumber Alam, Petra Jaya here, today.

“I hope that more joint ventures can be established at various levels between Brunei Darussalam and Sarawak,” said the Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, in a statement.

Awang Tengah pointed out that the trade value between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam rose 23.8 per cent, from RM3.04 billion in 2022 to RM3.76 billion in 2023.

“Sarawak’s export value to Brunei Darussalam expands to RM3.59 billion, of which most of the export products consist of oil, plastic goods and machinery tools,” he said.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.