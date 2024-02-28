Seni Kita Weekend brings ‘Kongxi Raya’ vibes to Old Court House Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 28): Haus KCH will kick off its flagship ‘Seni Kita Weekend’ for this year with an exciting concept that encapsulates two of the country’s most celebrated festivals – the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The ‘Kongxi Raya’, set to be taking place at the Old Court House Kuching this weekend (March 2-3), will feature a series of cultural programmes including a Chinese traditional dance showcase by Swinburne Dance Club, as well as ‘lemang’ and ‘Kek Lapis Sarawak’ demonstrations conducted by Lemang Betawi and Borneo Mosaic, respectively.

Seni Kita Weekend programme coordinator Christy Yang remarked: “We are excited to be back with a series of exciting weekends for the local creative community in Kuching.

“Kickstarting March 2024 with Kongxi Raya, this is our first themed festivity that encourages the fusion of different elements in forms of arts, handmade items, food and beverages, and more.

“After an amazing 2023 with four-themed weekends, Seni Kita persists on with five weekends this year, starting with ‘Kongxi Raya’ that not only highlights the significance of diverse local cultures and festivities, but also the unity fostered through the arts and the community.”

Adding on, Yang said teaming up with the Dirty Art Club, Seni Kita would be presenting the ‘Kongxi Raya Canvas’, to be set up on the courtyard grass, with the materials provided for the participants to enjoy being creative in this arts initiative.

“Moreover, local sculptural artist M Sahzy would be showcasing his latest installations this weekend.

“There will also be a ‘Kongxi Raya Photo Booth’ where everyone is encouraged to take pictures and post them on social media platforms, with the hashtag ‘KongxiRayaKita’.

“There will also be 55 ‘Pasar Seni Kita Sarawakian Creative’ vendors including ‘the regulars’: KIN Kombucha, Mental Health Association of Sarawak (MHAS), Gerai Sulu Nuan, Letterhythm and Puff Lab, joining the Seni Kita Weekend.

“Several art vendors will also be holding interactive workshops open to the public, where they can learn new skills and make unique pieces.

“Ranging from fashion and accessories to art prints and wellness products, there is something for everyone. Of course, famished visitors can drop by at the stalls serving snacks and beverages,” she elaborated.

Seni Kita Weekend is a community-driven arts festival initiated by Haus KCH in July 2022, and the ‘Kongxi Raya’ kicks off the first of the five themed weekend festivals lined up for this year. It will run from 10am to 6pm, this Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, go to www.hauskch.com, https://instagram.com/hauskch, or https://instagram.com/senikitakch.

Alternatively, email enquiries to [email protected].