Serian man reported missing found dead near neighbouring village

KUCHING (Feb 28): A man who was reported missing Feb 26 has been found dead in a river at Kampung Slabi Plaman in Serian today, some 6km away from where he was last seen in Kampung Rituh Karas.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the identity of the deceased has been confirmed by family to be Manjun Nadang, 71.

“The deceased from Kampung Rituh Karas, Serian was last seen to have left his house wearing a black t-shirt, short pants and wellington boots,” the department said.

After Manjun failed to return home, family members around 4pm on Feb 26 tried to search for him but to no avail before lodging a missing person’s report to the police.

Following the report, a search and rescue (SAR) operation was initiated involving Bomba, the police, the Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) in Kampung Rituh Karas around the padi field and the river.

Manjun’s body was discovered by neighbouring Kampung Slabi Plaman villagers floating in the river around 12pm, who then called the SAR team.

After being identified by family members, his body was sent to the Serian Hospital for further action.