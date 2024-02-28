Snowdan: Huge heritage tourism potential between Sarawak, Kalimantan

KUCHING (Feb 28): Heritage tourism between Sarawak and Kalimantan has huge economic potential and can support the development of the creative industry, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, who is leading a Sarawak delegation to the Jakarta International Handicraft Trade Fair (Inacraft) 2024, said the matter was discussed during a meeting with representatives from the office of the Director-General for Marketing of Creative Economy, Indonesia today.

“The dialogue also revolved around establishing platforms to identify potential products, ensuring the production of high-quality goods, and formulating effective marketing strategies to promote these offerings effectively,” he said in a statement.

Also discussed were strategies in developing sustainable tourism practices while fostering growth and innovation in the creative industry sector.

Inacraft 2024 was officially launched today by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Held at the Jakarta Convention Centre, the exhibition ends March 3.

Some 1,500 crafts entrepreneurs are participating in the five-day exhibition.

Among those accompanying Snowdan are Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Dato Mohd Naroden Majais, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, and Sarawak Craft Council manager Suriya Charles.