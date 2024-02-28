State Sect: S’wak govt resolving matters to complete Bintulu Port Authority takeover

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sarawak government is resolving several things to complete the takeover process of Bintulu Port Authority, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

He said the state government is now fully prepared for the takeover, which is expected to be completed in June.

“There are several matters that need to be taken care of before being brought to Parliament,” he told reporters after the Bintulu Port Media Appreciation Ceremony last night.

However, Abu Bakar, who is the Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad chairman, refused to comment further on the progress of handing over the port from the federal government to the Sarawak government.

“All I can say is that Sarawak is ready and the one taken over by the state government is the Bintulu Port Authority, while Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is the operator. Our target is this June.

“Let Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg make an announcement,” he said.

On Jan 8, a Federal-State Joint Committee meeting co-chaired by federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas agreed to the handover of Bintulu Port to the Sarawak government effective June.

At the recent Chinese New Year 2024 Open House with the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in Bintulu, Abang Johari said the acquisition of Bintulu Port will drive the shipping industry in the state and boost the development of the local economy.

He said it is an important achievement for the Sarawak government as part of efforts to regain the state’s rights.