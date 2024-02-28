Two civil servants jailed, fined for corruption

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Two civil servants were jailed and fined by the Special Corruption Court here on Wednesday.

Judge Jason Juga sentenced Tonny Ramlee and Mohamad Nazri Rabani to a total of six months’ jail plus a total of RM20,000 fine for each of their charges.

The court imposed the sentences after finding Tonny, 43, and Mohamad Nazri, 42, guilty of both the charges.

For each of the charges, they were jailed for three months and fined RM10,000, in default, three months’ imprisonment.

Both the jail terms were ordered to be served concurrently.

The two charges stated that the accused had corruptly received and asked for money from a grocery shop owner as an inducement not to take action for an alleged offence under the Price Control Order Regulations 1993.

They committed the offence at the grocery shop in Beaufort on July 14, 2017.

The prosecution had called 13 witnesses to testify against the two accused. The defence produced two witnesses.

Tommy and Mohamad Nazri, represented by counsel Muhamad Amirul Hj Amin, were granted a stay of execution of their jail sentence only.