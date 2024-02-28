UPU online applications open tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Applications to enrol in public institutions of higher learning for the 2024/2025 academic session, via UPUonline, for foundation, certificate, diploma and degree programmes, will open from tomorrow (Feb 29) until March 29 for the first phase application and from April 29 to June 9 for Phase Two.

The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), in a statement today, said applications were open for admission to 20 public universities, 36 polytechnics, 105 community colleges and four public skills training institutions (ILKA).

Applications are open for holders of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), or those with equivalent qualifications, for all academic programmes for the first phase of the application, while only programmes without interviews and/or tests are open for Phase Two.

“All qualified candidates are invited to seize this opportunity to pursue higher education.

“A total of 503 study programmes are offered to SPM graduates, and 1,111 study programmes are offered to STPM/equivalent graduates by public universities, Polytechnics, Community Colleges, and ILKAs nationwide,” the statement read.

In the same statement, MOHE said the purchase of the UPUOnline Pin Number can be made through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) at 350 BSN Branch Counters, 700 BSN Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and myBSN Internet Banking.

“BSN will issue the PIN number along with a copy of the payment receipt. Applicants are also requested to ensure that the payment slip is kept for reference as proof of a valid purchase. – Bernama