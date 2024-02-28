Wan Junaidi conferred Sarawak’s highest award, receives title Pehin Sri

KUCHING (Feb 28): Newly sworn-in Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been conferred the state’s highest award ‘Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Satria Bintang Sarawak (SBS)’, which carries the title ‘Pehin Sri’.

During the investiture ceremony at Astana Negeri Sarawak today, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg represented the state government to present the award to Wan Junaidi, who was sworn in as Head of State on Jan 29 this year.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who spoke at the ceremony, said Wan Junaidi has had an illustrious career that stands as a testament to his dedication to public service, scholarship, and community engagement.

“With a career spanning decades of dedicated service to both his nation and the international community, Wan Junaidi’s leadership is characterised by a profound commitment to excellence, integrity, and the advancement of society,” said Awang Tengah.

Wan Junaidi, who was born on Feb 1, 1946 in Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, has a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the University of Southern California, a Degree of an Utter Barrister from the Council of Legal Education London, and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Buckingham, England.

He served in various capacities in public office before assuming the post of Sarawak Head of State, including as president of the Senate, minister in the prime minister’s department (parliament and laws), minister of entrepreneur development and co-operatives, minister of environment and natural resources, deputy minister of internal affairs, and deputy speaker of Parliament.

During his tenure as the minister in the prime minister’s department (parliament and laws), Wan Junaidi spearheaded amendments to the Federal Constitution to include the anti-hoping law, streamlining the voter registration process for 18-year-olds, and championing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Wan Junaidi was member of parliament for Batang Lupar from 1990 to 1995 and for Santubong from 2004 to 2018.

“As he continues to serve as Governor of Sarawak, Wan Junaidi’s legacy will endure as an inspiring beacon of integrity, excellence, and compassion in leadership,” added Awang Tengah.

Among those present at the investiture ceremony were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and state cabinet members.