151,287 visitors to Sibu’s Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum after renovation

SIBU (Feb 29): A total of 151,287 domestic and foreign tourists have visited Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum since the completion of its renovation on Dec 4, 2008.

Last month (January) alone, the museum received 335 visitors, its manager John Ting said.

“We welcome members of the public to visit the museum to learn more about the history of medical development in the central region,” he said while welcoming several visitors at the museum yesterday.

The visitors included Dr Noormi Othman, principal director of Oral Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia; Dr Aminuddin Mohd Natar, deputy State Health director of Oral Health, Sarawak State Health Department; and Dr Mustaffa Jaapar, senior principal assistant director, Oral Health Programme Ministry of Health Malaysia.

Others in the group included Dr Wong Siong Ting, Sibu divisional dental officer, and Johnny Lanyan, Sibu divisional dental office staff.

Ting said the Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum is currently the only hospital memorial museum in Malaysia.

“It has been providing medical services to the people of Sibu Central District from 1936 until 2005, a period of 69 years.”

The Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum is open Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9am to 5pm.

It is closed on Mondays and public holidays.