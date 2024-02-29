Analysts still optimistic on Press Metal, aluminium prices expected to remain stable

KUCHING (Feb 29): Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd’s (Press Metal) core profit fell 13 per cent due to weaker aluminium average selling price (ASP) but analysts remain confident on the group, with aluminium prices expected to remain stable given supply constraints globally.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) noted thatPress Metal’s FY23 revenue contracted by 12 per cent owing to the weakening of ASP as average LME aluminium spot price fell 17 per cent to US$2,255 per metric tonne on average as opposed to US$2,702 per metric tonne last year.

Similarly, its core profit also declined by 13 per cent to RM1.25 billion.

Nevertheless, the research team pointed out that on the supply side, more stringent ‘green’ requirements, especially in China, will see the permanent shutdown of smelters powered by fossil fuels (especially coal), further tightening the global aluminium supply.

Also, the Western countries will continue to avoid Russian aluminium that makes up circa six per cent of world aluminium production. All these factors should keep aluminium prices stable, it added.

However, it also said it acknowledged that contrary to expectations, China’s reopening has not significantly boosted the demand for aluminium.

While the Chinese government has introduced various measures to stabilise the property market, a meaningful recovery is still not quite on the horizon.

Similarly, the roll-out of construction and infrastructure projects in China has not been as robust as anticipated. However, there are signs of a pickup in the solar sector, EVs and transmission infrastructure in China, it said.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘market perform’ rating on the stock.

It said: We continue to like Press Metal for its structural cost advantage over international peers given its access to low-cost hydropower secured under four long-term PPA contracts ending between 2034 and 2040, strongly secured alumina supply with stakes in two alumina miners; Japan Alumina Associate (40 per cent) and PT Bintan (25 per cent) which supply 80 per cent of its requirements, and green investment appeal as a clean energy source producer.