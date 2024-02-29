Anderson Kalang captivates on sape during special rendition of ‘You Are The Reason’ with Calum Scott (Video)

KUCHING (Feb 29): Kelabit musician Anderson Kalang has been featured on sape for a special rendition of ‘You Are The Reason’ with English singer and songwriter Calum Scott.

Anderson, who is also a financial and risk management advisor, performed with Scott during the FlyFM Jam Session arranged by the radio station and Universal Music Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 26.

When contacted today, Anderson said he was elated and honoured to be given the wonderful opportunity to feature in the show with the international star.

“It was an impromptu meet-up and jamming session arranged by FlyFM and Universal Music Malaysia,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said show producer Sean Matjeraie came up with the idea to welcome Scott with a Malaysian sound.

“Out of the many traditional instruments in our country, he suggested the sape and that’s where I came in,” he explained.

Anderson said he was also encouraged to play in the show by cousins Emma Raja and Alena Murang, who are renowned sape players as well.

“I was in my home office handling a few clients’ papers when I got a call from Sean. He was very calm and composed saying I was recommended by Emma Raja and Alena Murang to have a meet-up and probably do an impromptu jamming collaboration with Calum Scott.

“He even joked: ‘You know Calum Scott, right?’ Of course, I know Calum and, who doesn’t know him? He got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell (in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’), which was very rare,” he said.

Anderson said Scott was in Kuala Lumpur to open for fellow English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran last Saturday.

“I was still in disbelief after hanging up the phone with Sean. I was also grateful and humbled at the thought of being given this opportunity to collaborate with Calum Scott and to share about Malaysian music, arts, and culture.

“I also recalled us both being former Got Talent (GT) participants. He was on Britain GT while I was on Asian GT. I told myself, this would be an interesting meet-up between a BGT and AGT contestant.

“I wonder what we be talking about? Would we have the chemistry in making music together? Who am I, out of the many great talents in the country to be appointed for this task? Then I recalled back, both of us were ‘kampung boys’, so don’t be nervous-lah. He also eats rice, so it should be good,” Anderson quipped.

Anderson, whose parents are from Long Lellang and Bario, was born and raised in Miri.

He is also a professional photographer and cinematographer and has been featured during the Rainforest World Music Festival, apart from performing on mainstream radio and TV shows.

Anderson also plays the guitar in church.