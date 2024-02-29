Anwar hopes KEB 2024 triggers stronger Bumiputera economic agenda

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his hope that the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 would trigger a shift towards strengthening and reforming the Bumiputera economic development agenda.

Anwar also hoped that the three-day congress, which began today, could serve as a platform for planning the direction of Bumiputera economic development.

“Expecting critical discourse throughout the congress until Saturday and capable of proposing new directions and approaches to trigger a shift in efforts to empower and reform the Bumiputera economic development agenda,” he said in a Facebook post.

This afternoon, Anwar took time to observe the running of KEB 2024 held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), Putrajaya.

The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition booths provided and interacted with Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

In the same post, Anwar also expressed his admiration for the efforts and creative abilities of the entrepreneurs involved in developing their products.

KEB 2024, organised by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), is held to set new directions, policies, and approaches for strengthening the Bumiputera empowerment agenda. – Bernama