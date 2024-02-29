Association president: Grand annual procession of Seng Ong Kong deity on March 31

KUCHING (Feb 29): The grand annual procession of the Seng Ong Kong deity from Hong San Si Temple at Wayang Street here will take place on the night of March 31.

In stating this, Kuching Hockien Association president Dato Richard Wee expects about 200 troupes to take part in the procession this year and devotees from Sabah, Selangor, Kedah and Johor will be arriving here for the event.

“As this year is the Year of the Dragon, we do expect the procession to be grander and we would like to encourage other ethnic groups to also take part in this procession, whether you are Iban or Indian,” said Wee during a press conference held at the association’s office at Jalan Green Hill here yesterday.

The event this year is organised in partnership with Sarawak Photographic Society and Kuching Filming and Publishing Association, and photography and videography competitions will be held.

Wee, who is also the Federation of Sarawak Temple Associations chairman, said attractive prizes will be awarded to winners of the competitions and the organising committee will work with local councils to have the winning photos exhibited.

A series of programmes to commemorate the birthday of the deity will be held from March 27, including praying and chanting activities, distribution of rice packs and vegetarian meals to the needy, dragon and lion eye-dotting ceremonies, welcoming ceremonies of various deities from different temples, and cultural performances.

A ’Fire Dragon’ made of joss sticks and a heap of grass bound together will also make an appearance during the night procession on March 31 starting at 6.40pm.

Thus, Wee hoped Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) could provide a grant to support the organising of this procession as the event has attracted significant attention on the local tourism scene.

He touted the Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday procession as the largest of its kind to be held in Kuching every year.