Borneo Adventure: Sighting of rare orangutan twins in Batang Ai proves success of conservation efforts

KUCHING (Feb 29): The Borneo Adventure has recently witnessed and captured an incredibly rare image of an orangutan and its twin babies in Batang Ai National Park in Lubok Antu.

According to The Borneo Adventure team, their first encounter of the orangutan and the twins was on January 16 this year.

“The orangutan twins were spotted close to our Nanga Sumpa lodge, where we observed them for almost 45 minutes before they disappeared into the rainforest,” the team said in a statement.

The rare sighting was witnessed by its tour guides, Paul Matthew and Lemon Praddy, and three other tourists.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) chief executive officer Abang Arbi Abang Aimran, meanwhile, said the good news showed that there is hope for orangutans’ conservation, and is a timely reminder for all to protect the Bornean heritage.

“The community and the company’s long-term commitment, as well as the state government’s support towards wildlife conservation efforts have resulted in the thriving of this orangutan population,” he said.

“Much of the area outside the existing protected areas has now been designated as a conservation area to ensure the survival of the orangutans and the Batang Ai National Park has continued to provide this habitat,” he added.