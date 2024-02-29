CM: Sabah allocates large budget for education

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): The state government will continue to allocate a large budget to ensure that the people of Sabah get a perfect education, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said various educational aid initiatives were provided by the state government to improve education performance in Sabah, including a total of RM101 million for scholarships and bursaries for students to continue their studies to higher level this year.

“I ask educators to continue to be successful, enthusiastic and show a high-performance work culture to produce educated human capital who are able to compete on the global stage,” he said when officiating the School Management Appreciation Ceremony (MAPenS) of the Tuaran District Education Office Year 2023 here on Thursday .

Expressing to that hope, Hajiji said this is because the world today demands human capital with strong and brilliant souls in order to be able to build a nation together.

“The development of education is always given priority by the state government. This is because education is important to change the fate of the nation’s children. This is in line with the Development Plan for Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) in which the development of human capital is one of the main agendas emphasized by the state government.

“Therefore, the role and contribution of teachers is very important and meaningful in ensuring that the new generation can fulfill all the available spaces and opportunities and face whatever challenges come their way.

“Therefore, I urge the people in this state, especially in Tuaran to make changes and improvements to improve educational achievement including the character of students in their schools,” he said.

Regarding the ceremony, the Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to supporting all activities that recognise the contribution of teachers in the state.

Thus, he said the implementation of the Tuaran District Education Office MAPenS Year 2023 is very significant with its main objective being to give appreciation and recognition to the excellence of school management and the role of educators.

“I hope this award will be an injection of enthusiasm to continue to strive and make the best contribution to the development of education in this district.

“At the same time, educators need to continue to strive to drive energy in order to produce human capital that has a high sense of identity and is able to realize the wishes and aspirations of the country. The commitment of teachers is able to develop the potential, highlight the talents and abilities of students,” he added.

Hajiji also said the state government will also continue to work with the Federal Government to improve the development of education in the state.

On dilapidated schools in the state, he said their upgrading is now being vigorously implemented.

“All these efforts aim to provide comfort to students and teachers,” he said.