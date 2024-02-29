Continue to preserve, promote Dayak Iban cultural activities, Uggah tells academy

KUCHING (Feb 29): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has encouraged the Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban (Asadia) to continue preserving and promoting Dayak Iban cultural activities.

“I am very happy that it is very active in these activities. The academy is holding regular classes to teach the Iban Ngajat classes for both men and women, the traditional kuntau art of self-defence, and the sape and Gendang Pampat (traditional drum),” he said during a courtesy call by Asadia led by its head Mabong Unggang at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Uggah also hoped to see Asadia collaborating with the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF).

“Maybe there can be a place at the new DCF building to hold these activities in a more conducive ambience. At the same time, we can look at giving better incentives for the teachers and instructors involved,” he said.

Uggah also advised the academy to consider organising the “Baju Dabong” embroidery class, the making of “Bungai Jarau” – traditional curly wood carvings used as decorations during special festivals and ceremonies.

He said these items have high demands and can be commercialised.

Uggah also suggested Asadia to organise relevant forums and seminars as another option to promote its cultural activities.

On that note, he pledged a grant of RM30,000 for the academy to finance its activities for this year.

Meanwhile, Mabong said Asadia is considering organising the Belikan (lute) and Engkerurai/Seranai (flute) classes as well as the making of “perengka taboh” (musical steel set) as its new projects.

He added Asadia would begin its cultural activities and programmes for this year from March 11.

Those interested may come to Asadia Cultural Centre in Kota Sentosa on March 11 at 7.30pm, or call Mabong at 012-6925562, Victoria (012-2161485) or Henry Guya (019-8884370).