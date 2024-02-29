Cops to probe Bozz Jebat for allegedly insulting Abg Jo, Tiong

KUCHING (Feb 29): Police will investigate Zool Amali Hussin or better known as Bozz Jebat for allegedly insulting Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing on social media.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said so far, three police reports have been lodged by two local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and a political party member against Bozz Jebat.

“The case will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted today.

Two NGOs, namely Persatuan Kebajikan Sahabat Pembina Insan Sarawak (Sahabat) Kuching District and Persatuan Warisan Anak Sarawak (Waris) lodged police reports against Bozz Jebat at Gita police station last night.

The police reports were lodged after a video showing Bozz Jebat allegedly hurling insults against Abang Johari and Tiong has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, members of the two NGOs in other districts are also expected to lodge separate police reports today.