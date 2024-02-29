Fatimah: RM2.5 mln allocated for Sarawak women’s empowerment capital grant

SIBU (Feb 29): The Women and Family Department Sarawak (JWKS) has allocated RM2.5 million for the implementation of the Sarawak Women’s Empowerment Capital Grant.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the grant is in the form of business equipment amounting to RM2,000 for each participant.

She said the programme targeted Sarawakian women aged 18 and above and who are in the B40 group.

In the Sarikei Division, she said a total of 164 female entrepreneurs had already received the equipment.

Since the beginning of this year, she said a total of 1,274 people had benefited from the programme.

“Hopefully, the recipients will make full use of this capital grant to develop their respective businesses,” she added.

Fatimah was speaking at the capital grant handing-over event in Sarikei recently.

She said JWKS is very committed to career development among young women entrepreneurs in Sarawak, especially in raising their awareness of the services provided by the government towards women’s career development.

The programme, she added, would also provide exposure and information on employment opportunities for women in the formal and informal economic sectors as well as increasing women’s participation in the society.

“The long-term objective of JWKS is to ensure that the economic position of the women in Sarawak and their business ventures are well managed and progressing.”

In this regard, Fatimah said her ministry, through JWKS, will continue to collaborate with strategic partners to empower the self-reliance of Sarawak women and preserve families through social innovation in line with the Post Covid Development Strategies (PCDS) 2030 aspirations.

Also at the event were acting permanent secretary for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry Nur Alina Abdullah and the director of JWKS, Salimah Jobeli.