Free anti-rabies vaccination for dogs in Kuching this Saturday

KUCHING (Feb 29): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is organising a free anti-rabies vaccination, licensing and microchipping campaign for dogs at Song Swee Guan Recreation Park in Tabuan Jaya here on Saturday (March 2) from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak and Sarawak Veterinary Association (SVA), there will also be subsidised neutering services for female dogs during the event.

“The subsidy for the neutering service is priced at RM150 and is available for the first 100 MBKS licensed and vaccinated female dogs only,” said MBKS in a notice.

Dog owners who wish to participate in the campaign are required to bring along their MyKad and pet’s vaccination card (if any). They must also ensure that their pet is healthy, above three months old and not pregnant.

MBKS in the notice advised pet owners to quarantine and isolate their pet for 28 days after vaccination to allow immunity against rabies to strengthen; not to let their pet mix with other animals with unknown vaccination status during the quarantine; and not to be bathed for at least a week.

It also said that the owners must ensure that their pet dogs are always within their house compound or under effective control and that they should be leashed and not allowed to roam freely in public places.

The council reminded pet owners to ensure that their dogs are always vaccinated against rabies once a year.